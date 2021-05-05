Imo Poly student and his sister die in ghastly auto crash while travelling to Port Harcourt for their mother’s birthday

A student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Ifeanyi Daniel Iwuanyanwu and his sister, Vera, have died in a ghastly motor accident.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Monday night, May 2, while the siblings were travelling to Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to celebrate their mother’s birthday. Both reportedly died on the spot.

Until his death, Daniel was the general course representative of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology.

The death of the siblings, said to be the only children of their parents, has thrown the entire polytechnic community into mourning. Friends, classmates and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn them.

President of NASTES, Comrade Uzoma Stephen, who confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday, described late Daniel as a kind and gentle soul.

“My heart goes out to the family, entire nastes community fed poly nekede chapter and sias as a whole on the passing of our brother and friend IWUAYANWU…