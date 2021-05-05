Meek Mill shows off his baby boy with Milan Harris ahead of his 1st birthday tomorrow

American rapper, Meek Mill has shared the first photo of his baby boy, Czar, in anticipation of his first birthday on Thursday, May 6.

The 33-year-old Philadelphia rapper, who welcomed the child with his ex-girlfriend, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge, posted the adorable photo of their son to his Instagram page and wished him an early happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!!can’t wait to see you love you!!!”

Czar is Meek Mill’s third son. The rapper has two other sons, Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams, from his previous relationship with Fahimah Raheem.