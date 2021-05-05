Meghan wins the remainder of her copyright claim against Mail On Sunday over letter to her father

The Duchess of Sussex has won the remainder of her copyright claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Meghan, 39, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline over a series of articles which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.

She claimed the five articles, published in print and online in February 2019, misused her private information, infringed her copyright and breached the Data Protection Act

Lord Justice Warby granted summary judgment in Meghan’s favour today, May 5, after the Queen’s lawyers said the letter is not owned by the Crown.

