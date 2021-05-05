One killed as building collapses in police barracks

A young lady identified as Peace Bulus has died after a bungalow in the Mounted Troop Police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State partially collapsed on her and also broke the arm of her sister on Tuesday, May 4.

According to reports, the deceased, her mother, Hauwa, and three other siblings were sleeping in their one-room apartment when an implosion occurred. The lintel of the door suddenly fell, smashed Peace’s skull, and broke her sister’s arm. While Peace’s body has been deposited in the morgue, her injured sister alongside their mother, who fainted from shock, were rushed to the Police Clinic in Ikeja for treatment.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.