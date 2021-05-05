Teenager kills several children and teachers after bursting into Brazil day care centre

At least three children, a teacher and a school assistant have been killed after a teenager burst into a daycare centre and attacked the people inside with a machete.

Not long after school started on the morning of Tuesday, May 4, the suspect attacked a nursery called Creche Aquarela Berçário, where children between two and six years of age are taught.

The horror incident took place in the city of Saudades, in the West Zone of Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11am on Tuesday. The Fire Department, Military Police and Civil Police all responded to the incident.

Police said they have apprehended an 18-year-old man following the incident and he was taken to a local hospital in a very serious condition after he reportedly started to hit himself with the weapon after the attack.

One of the victims has been named as Keli Adriane Aniecevski, who had been teaching at the unit for about 10 years.

“She was a cheerful…