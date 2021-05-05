Woman recounts what transpired in a bus when a passenger asked for directions and revealed she was going to Ajao Estate for an interview

A Twitter user has recounted what transpired in a bus when a passenger asked for directions and revealed she was going to Ajao Estate for an interview.

She said she was on a bus going to Oshodi today, May 5, when a passenger was overheard asking the conductor how she can locate Ajao Estate.

Other passengers noticed she was holding a file and suspected she was going for a job interview in a location she doesn’t know.

In light of the tragic incident with Ini Umorem who was invited for an interview and killed, those in the bus took charge and went online to search the interview location.

She said they discovered it was a “scam address” and they all advised the young woman not to go to the venue.

Someone then gave her 2,000 Naira to buy breakfast and return home.

The Twitter user said she was touched by the actions of those on the bus.

