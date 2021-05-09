El-Rufai is a sycophant, ethnic champion and religious bigot who hates anyone who does not share the same faith with him





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has fired back at Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state after the latter described him as a failure and someone he doesn’t take seriously.

Ortom in a statement released by his media aide Terver Akase, alleged that the Kaduna state Governor is a sycophant, ethnic champion and religious bigot who hates anyone who does not share the same faith with him.

He also claimed that El-Rufai’s attack on his person is merely to make him look good before the Presidency, after he fell out of favour at the Villa.

We read the statement credited to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai in which he accused Governor Samuel Ortom of using the insecurity in his state to attack the Federal Government in order to cover up what he termed as the Benue State Governor’s failure. We want to believe that El-Rufai was wrongly quoted. A man who has failed in several aspects as Governor of Kaduna has no moral justification to accuse another Governor. A Governor who…





