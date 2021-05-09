I will stop marrying and fathering children the day death visits

Misheck Nyandoro, a Johanne Marange Apostolic sect member with 151 children from 16 wives has revealed that he has no plan of stopping anytime soon.

The polygamist from Mbire in Mashonaland Central of Zimbabwe, told The Herald that he is planning to take his 17th wife soon so that he can add to his 151 children.

Nyandoro said ;

“Mine is a project. This polygamy is a project that I have undertaken since 1983 and will end with my death. Whenever that day death visits, is when I will stop marrying and fathering children. “I am planning on taking in my 17th wife this winter and the formalities are already being worked on.”

He also described polygamy as a project which is now bearing fruit as he is constantly receiving money and goodies from his children and son-in-laws. Nyandoro also claimed that Western Europe has a big project to reduce Africa’s population and he’s against that.

The polygamist said;