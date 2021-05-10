Hoodlums raze INEC office in Abia





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State has been set ablaze by hoodlums.

A statement released by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye, today May 10, says the burnt office was recently renovated. The statement added further that this was not the first time the Commission’s office was attacked in the state lately.

“The Commission met today, Monday 10th May 2021, and discussed a wide-range of issues, including a disturbing report from Abia State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State, Dr. Joseph Iloh, reported that INEC’s recently renovated office in Ohafia Local Government Area has been set ablaze. The incident occurred late on Sunday night, 9th May 2021. There are no casualties on the part of our staff on guard duty but the building was virtually destroyed. Apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were…





Source: Linda Ikeji