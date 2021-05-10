Police arrest notorious robbery suspect with pistol in Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a notorious suspected armed robber and cultist.

Spokesman Mohammed Jalige made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, May 9.

Mr. Jalige said the command acted on credible intelligence received from a good samaritan through the DPO Kabala West on May 8, about 7 am, which led to his arrest.

“We were reliably informed that a suspected armed robber responsible for terrorizing and dispossessing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables on Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway, Kaduna, was sighted at an usual spot.

“On getting a hint of the situation, the operatives of the command swiftly swung into action, carefully traced the location and succeeded in apprehending the suspect.”

He said that the suspect hails from Dekina LGA in Kogi and lives in Karatudu Unguwan Romi, Kaduna.

“We recovered in his possession 92G Elite Centurion Baretta Pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition,” Jalige…