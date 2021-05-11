Adele’s estranged dad, Mark Evans dies aged 57 after battle with cancer





Grammy Award winning singer, Adele’s father has died at 57 after years of disputes and public rows.

Adele, 33, has previously spoken of her fractured relationship with dad, Mark Evans, who had been suffering from cancer.

Mark walked out on Adele’s mother Penny when Adele was three and returned to his native Wales.

In 2017 Adele infamously told the audience during her Grammys speech;

“Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him.

“And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything.

“We’ve been together for ten years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much.

“I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

Mark once claimed that he and his daughter had made up and shared a drink around the time of her Adele Live tour to support her ­second album 21. But she later denied this.

A source said: “Mark’s family are of course very…