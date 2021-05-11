I have no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has said that he feels no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed.
Claiming that the Black world faces a baby mama epidemic, Reno stressed that it must not be encouraged.
He tweeted;
Except she was raped, or widowed, I have zero sympathy for single mothers. The Black world faces a baby mama epidemic. We must not encourage it, or make celebrities out of bleached, surgically enhanced Jezebels who are unashamed of their whoredom!
Source: Linda Ikeji