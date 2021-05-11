I have no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed

I have no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed - Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has said that he feels no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed. 

 

Claiming that the Black world faces a baby mama epidemic, Reno stressed that it must not be encouraged. 

 

He tweeted; 

 

Except she was raped, or widowed, I have zero sympathy for single mothers. The Black world faces a baby mama epidemic. We must not encourage it, or make celebrities out of bleached, surgically enhanced Jezebels who are unashamed of their whoredom!

 

I have no sympathy for single mothers unless they were raped or widowed - Reno Omokri



