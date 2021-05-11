Man suffers cardiac arrest and dies while dancing at an event in Rivers state (video)

An event in Rivers state came to an abrupt end recently after one of the male attendees suffered a cardiac arrest while he was dancing and died on the spot.

The man clad in a white top and a black trouser, took to the center stage to entertain the guests with his dance steps. He danced well to the admiration of the attendees. However, he slumped while dancing. At first, many people thought he was joking until he wasn’t able to stand up after some time. They took a closer look and discovered he had stopped breathing.



Unconfirmed reports claim the deceased is the chairman of a local government in Rivers state.

Watch a video of the incident below