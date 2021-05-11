Ramadan fast continues as Sultan of Sokoto declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day 

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic affairs has declared Thursday, May 13, as Eid-el-Fitr day.
This is contained in a statement by Wazirin Sokoto Sambo Junaidu today May 12. According to the statement, the Ramadan fast will continue tomorrow May 12.
“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report from the moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH.
Therefore, Wednesday 12th May 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH,” the statement said
Source: Linda Ikeji