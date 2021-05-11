“We’ll all die some day so what’s the point of running?” Yul Edochie says running out of Nigeria is not the answer

Yul Edochie has said that running away from Nigeria (japa) is not the answer.

 

The actor asked what’s the point of running when we will all die someday.

 

He tweeted: “Jakpa is not the answer. Yes, no one wants to lose his life but truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us. So what’s the point of running? I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people. I will not run from my fatherland. We must get it right. My plan B is ‘NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER’.”

 

609a5ac9cfce8

 

His tweet comes after Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the head of the House on the Rock Church, advised members of the church to have a “plan B” to flee the county amid rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria.



Source: Linda Ikeji

