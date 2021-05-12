95-year-old man becomes oldest organ donor in US history

A 95-year-old man from West Virginia has become the oldest organ donor in United States history after he died last week.

Cecil Lockhart, of Welch, West Virginia died on May 4, and his liver was donated to a woman in her 60’s.

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) announced the news in a statement.

“CORE is incredibly proud to have been able to make this historic organ donation possible,” said Susan Stuart, CORE president & CEO. “This landmark in the field of transplantation is just another example of CORE’s pioneering legacy and commitment to innovation, which, over the last 40 years, has given 6,000 people in the United States the opportunity to save more than 15,000 others as organ donors.”

Lockhart’s family said he decided to become an organ donor over 10 years ago after his son Stanley passed away and helped heal 75 lives through tissue and cornea donation following his death.

Cecil is survived by his wife Helen, who he was…