Andrew Okeleke, former head of Public Relations Globalcom, pays emotional tribute to wife who was killed by a reckless driver one year ago

Andrew Okeleke, former External Communications Manager of MTN and former Head of Public Relations, Globalcom, pays emotional tribute to wife who was killed by a reckless driver one year ago. Below is his tribute:

It’s a year since my earthly angel answered the call

How time flies!

My dear wife, it is already one year since you exited this wicked world through the reckless driver of BRT bus No. 314 at a spot near Agric bus stop, Ikorodu road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

We spoke last at 7.14pm on that fateful day. And ten minutes later, you had been knocked down while attempting to cross over to the other side of the road to wait for me.

Since that day, life has never been the same. The occurrence momentarily brought my world to a close. Darkness took over my space. For days, I was unable to comprehend what hit me that less than 10mins after we spoke, you were gone. We were going to meet at a hospital across the road to run a medical check on a new house help. Then suddenly…