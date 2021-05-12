Boy, 9, dies after being struck by lightning while playing football

A 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by lightning as he played football during a storm.

Emergency services were called to football pitches off School Road in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, May 11, after reports a child had been injured.

The victim was rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” but died a short time later, it has been confirmed.

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Det Supt Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field, said the boy was not believed to be one of their players and was thought to have been taking part in a private coaching session.

The BBC reports that club secretary Daniel Pack said three teams had been due to train this…