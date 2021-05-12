Governor Fayemi pardons 12 prison inmates

Governor Kayode Fayemi has pardoned 12 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado-Ekiti Custodian Centre.

The prisoners who received clemency were serving various terms for offences such as stealing and housebreaking.

Ekiti Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda told newsmen that the inmates were considered for clemency after recommendations by the Ekiti Committee on Prerogative of Mercy who judged them based on account of good conduct, remorsefulness and period left to serve at the centre.

The beneficiaries were Akinyemi Faith, Romiluyi Femi, Adebusuyi Deji, Philip Michael, Isa Kadere, Dayo Julius and Abiodun Oluwatosin.

Others were Adubiaro Sunday, Oluwatimileyin Olanikuti, Stephen Jacob, Adewale Ojo and Sunday Oluwasola.

They were advised to be of good conduct, shun vengeance and also avoid actions that might bring them back to the facility.