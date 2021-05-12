J.Cole opens up about his retirement plans

Rapper, J.Cole is thinking about retiring from music.

Ahead of the release of his new album The Off-Season, the Grammy Award winning rapper opened up about his future in the rap game as he coverex the June/July 2021 issue of SLAM magazine.

Back in December, Cole announced plans for three more projects including The Off-Season, It’s a Boy, and The Fall Off, which is rumored to be his final album.

According to Cole he wants to make sure he gives his all if he does decide to leave it all behind.

“Oh, bro, I’m super comfortable with the potential of being done with this shit. But I’m never going to say, Oh, this is my last album,” he tells the magazine.

“Because I never know how I’m going to feel two years, three years, four years down the line, 10 years down the line, but please believe, I’m doing all this work for a reason.”

Cole says he has been pushing himself to “uncomfortable limits” in order to better his craft.

“I’m doing all this work to be at…