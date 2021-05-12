NDLEA arrests former Local Government Vice Chairman with cocaine concealed in pairs of slippers at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Asekun Kehinde Sakiru.

Asekun was nabbed by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, with cocaine concealed in pairs of slippers.

Spokesman of the of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday, May 12, stated that Sakiru is a ”notorious drug baron,” who has been on the wanted list of the agency since the arrest of some traffickers and drug seizures linked to him.

Babafemi said the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect at about 9.40pm on Friday 7th May, 2021 while trying to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London, United Kingdom at the Lagos airport.

At the point of his arrest, Asekun was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase. He has been on the wanted list of the…