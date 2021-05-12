Police arrest notorious homosexual who specializes in abusing minors for ritual in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious homosexual, Muhammadu Auwalu Aliyu, alias Danmaiwaina, 31, who specialised in abusing minors.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspect before newsmen at the police headquarter on Tuesday, May 11, said Danmaiwaina was arrested after he was caught sodomising a minor boy.

“ARREST OF A NOTORIOUS HOMOSEXUAL WHO SPECIALIZED IN ABUSING MINORS: On 10/05/2021 at about 21:00hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Muhammadu Auwalu Aliyu, ‘M’, alias ‘DANMAIWAINA’, ‘M’, aged 31yrs of Abattoir Quarters, Katsina, a notorious serial rapist who specialized in abusing minor children,” Gambo stated.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in connection with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor (name withheld) against the order of nature. In the course of investigation suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that a…