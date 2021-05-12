Popular Cameroonian crossdresser, Shakiro, one other sentenced to 5 years in prison for ‘attempted homosexuality’

A court in Cameroon has sentenced popular cross dresser, Shakiro and one other to five years in prison for “attempted homosexuality”

It would be recalled that Shakiro also known as “Cameroonian Bobrisky” and two other persons were arrested in February for allegedly practicing homosexuality, which is a crime in Cameroon.

Shakiro, real name Loic Njeukam, and Patricia, also identified as Roland Mouthe, were sentenced on Tuesday, May 11.

The two received the maximum sentence of five years in prison and fines of 200,000 CFA francs ($372.44), their lawyers told Reuters.

Besides “attempted homosexuality,” they were convicted of public indecency and failing to carry identification.

“This is a political decision,” said one of the lawyers, Alice Nkom, who vowed to appeal the verdict.

“It’s Yaounde (the central government) that said these people must not bring homosexuality to Cameroon.” she added.