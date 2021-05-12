Sheik Dahiru Bauchi defies Sultan of Sokoto, holds Eid on Wednesday

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi on Wednesday May 13 conducted Eid prayers, in defiance to the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

The prayers was against the Sultan of Sokoto (spiritual head of Muslims in the country) directive for Muslims in the country to continue fasting on Wednesday.

Sa’ad had declared Thursday, May 13, 2021, as the day of Salat and the first day of Shawwal.

However Eid prayers held at the Bauchi residence of Sheik Bauchi on Wednesday. Daily Trust reported that one of the cleric’s children, Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi led the congregation with the cleric in attendance.

Journalist, Abdulbaki Jari who also shared a photo from the prayer ground tweeted;

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and some of his followers have observed his Eid-ul Fitr today.

