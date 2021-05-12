Singer, Courtney Stodden, claims Chrissy Teigen sent a DM, asking her to kill herself





American model, Courtney Stodden, claims Chrissy Teigen sent a message asking her to kill herself.

Courtney, who identifies as gender non-binary, said model Chrissy Teigen did more than just publicly tweet mean things to her

Courtney told The Daily Beast that there are messages to serve as proof.

Courtney said Chrissy “would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.” Courtney further claims Chrissy said “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

Courtney says the cruelty back then – almost 10 years ago – didn’t come from Chrissy alone. Courtney added: “Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in.” By “situation”, Courtney was referring to being married at 16 to then-50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison, prompting mockery and ridicule. Courtney’s mom signed off on the marriage. Courtney with then-husband…





Source: Linda Ikeji