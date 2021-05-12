Travis Barker shows off candle that “Smells Like Kourtney Kardashian’s Orgasm” 

Travis Barker has taken his love for Kourtney Kardashian to another love.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, took to his Instagram story to share a photo of “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm” candle.

His girlfriend also re-shared his image on her own Story.

The viral vagina-smelling candle Goop, which was released in January 2020 and sells for $75, is a follow-up to the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

According to the Goop shop, where the candles are exclusively sold, the scent of “This Smells Like My Orgasm” is described as “tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were longtime friends before they kicked off their romance in January 2021.