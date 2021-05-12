Young lady found wandering the streets of Lagos after allegedly being raped by unknown men

Facebook user, Sara-Samantha Oluwasakin is asking the public for help to locate the family of a young lady who was found wandering at Okeodo Ilepo area of Lagos State.

According to Ms Oluwasakin, the lady, who identified herself as Chidera Nnaemeka speaks English fluently with American accent.

She further disclosed that the lady was raped by unknown men, adding that all efforts to get further information from her proved abortive as she couldn’t remember her past.

“Comrades Compatriots This girl was found along Okeodo ile epo Lagos state by a good Samaritan Mrs Arolahan , She’s an Igbo girl, she has been raped severely by the unknown evil guys and left alone wondering the streets of Lagos,” Oluwasakin wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, May 11.

“All efforts to get information from her about her family proved abortive as she couldn’t remember her past talk less of how she got to Oke Odo, the only word from her was that she’s Chidera Nnemeka and she need to get back…