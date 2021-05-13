He is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone be Ikonso’s Second in Command

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has countered report of the Nigerian army arrested an Eastern Security Network top commander.

Recall the Nigerian Army said earlier that it arrested one Awurum Eze, who is the second in command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the outlawed pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

Army Spokesperson said the 48-year-old man was arrested in Aba after initially escaping from intelligence Response Team (IRT) operatives who stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano on 4th of May 2021.

IPOB has however now reacted to the claim in a statement released on Thursday May 13. Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful disclosed that the said man is not an operative of ESN.

According to Emma, such man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone be Ikonso’s Second in Command. He also said background checks revealed that the man had issues with his traditional ruler who gave his contact to the security agents, alleging that he…