Infant and two others die in gas explosion in Ogun

An infant and two other persons died in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital when a gas component of a faulty refrigerator exploded.

According to reports, a technician was repairing the fridge when the explosion occurred.

The three deceased persons got burnt after they were trapped and unable to escape after the gas cylinder exploded.

“In the process of topping up gas into the refrigerator, there was an attraction of fire from someone cooking and there came an explosion” a resident said

The remains of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue.