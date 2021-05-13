Iyabo Ojo sues Yomi Fabiyi for ‘offensive and vexatious’ statement; demands a public apology and 100 million Naira in damages

Iyabo Ojo’s lawyers have written to Yomi Fabiyi to demand a “retraction of defamatory publication” he made against her.

Recall that Yomi Fabiyi had accused actress, Iyabo Ojo, and comedian, Princess, of promising to ‘Kill Baba Ijesha” if he is released on bail after he was detained for allegedly sexually molesting Princess’ foster daughter.

Iyabo’s lawyers said Yomi’s statement is “offensive and vexatious” and demanded a retraction, an apology, and payment of damages.

They added that Yomi’s allegation has caused Iyabo Ojo, her family, and business associates “trauma and anxiety”.

They also demanded that he desists from making further “additional or fresh defamatory publications” against Iyabo Ojo.

They asked that Yomi pays 100 million Naira as damages. See court papers below…