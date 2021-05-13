More than 120 retired military generals write open letter questioning Joe Biden’s mental health





A group of more than 120 retired military officers have written President Joe Biden a letter to tell him his election was illegitimate while raising questions about his mental acuity.

The letter talks about former US President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud and comes a day after Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of the Republican party leadership for criticisms of Trump for still peddling claims of electoral fraud.

The letter from the group which calls itself ‘Flag Officers 4 America’ and consists of retired military officers including generals and admirals reads:

‘Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people’ our Constitutional Republic is lost,’

‘The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020,’ they wrote.

The letter, called an ‘Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals,’ was first reported by Politico.

The letter buttresses…