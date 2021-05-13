Most APC governors rode on Buhari’s back to power, we’re not going to sit and have people denigrate him

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has warned against denigration of President Muhammadu Buhari over challenges the country is facing.

The Kwara state Governor who spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital at the distribution of Ramadan gift tagged ‘Baba for all’ to the vulnerable, physically challenged, widows and less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state, insisted that Buhari has been working and has done exceedingly well.

Describing the President as an “effective manager of resources”, the Kwara state Governor alleged that there was mismanagement of resources when there was lots of money in the country.

He also claimed that before Buhari came into power, all the local governments in Borno state except Maiduguri were controlled by terrorists.

Abdulrazaq said;