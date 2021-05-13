Police arrest five suspected pipeline vandals in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspected pipeline vandals and recovered a lorry with 170 pieces of pipes.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, May 12, said the suspects specialised in vandalising oil pipelines at the Ogulagha Dried Land.

“On the 8/5/2021 at about 1745hrs, Anti-Crime Patrol of ‘A’ Division Warri while on routine patrol intercepted lorry with Reg. No. BDG 358 YA with five (5) suspects, on searching, the lorry was loaded with one hundred and seventy (170) pieces of 6inchs already cut to various sizes,’ Edafe stated.

“The suspects are allegedly experts in the act of vandalizing Federal Government Pipeline at Ogulagha Dried Land. The five occupants Lukeman Jimoh ‘m’ 40yrs, Shola Bimigo ‘m’, Yahaya Ikane ‘m’ 55yrs, Ebi Yeregha ‘m’ 41yrs and Lawal Aliyu ‘m’ 35yrs were arrested while the lorry with Reg. No. BDG 358 YA was impounded. Investigation is ongoing.”…