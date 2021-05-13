“Save your money for TikTok costumes” Yomi Fabiyi tells Iyabo Ojo after she sued him for defamatory publication

Yomi Fabiyi is not fazed by the legal documents Iyabo Ojo filed against him.

The actor had alleged that Iyabo Ojo and Princess “promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail” after he was detained for allegedly sexually molesting Princess’ underaged daughter.

In response, Iyabo’s lawyers sued him, asked him to retract the statment, apologize, and pay 100 million Naira in damages.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Yomi reshared the same defamatory post that brought about the suit and told Iyabo that he doesn’t dignify everyone with a response.

He wrote: