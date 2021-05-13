Security forces arrest another IPOB/ESN henchman

The Second in Command to the neutralized IPOB/ESN militant leader Ikonso, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives in Aba, Abia State.
A statement released by the director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, states that the 48-years-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, had on the 4th of May 2021 escaped when operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.
”Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.
Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than 3 months. Many of the arrested IPOB /ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second in Command to late Ikonso. According…
Source: Linda Ikeji