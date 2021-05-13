Security forces arrest another IPOB/ESN henchman

The Second in Command to the neutralized IPOB/ESN militant leader Ikonso, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives in Aba, Abia State.

A statement released by the director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, states that the 48-years-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, had on the 4th of May 2021 escaped when operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.