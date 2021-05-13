Why we banned open grazing in Southern Nigeria

The governors of the seventeen Southern states on Tuesday, May 11, met in Delta state where they banned open grazing and called on President Buhari to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity.
Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, read the communique from the meeting. Read here.
In an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, May 12, Governor Akeredolu explained why the Southern Governors Forum placed a ban on open grazing of cows in states across the region.
In his words
“It is not an entirely new issue. Most of the governors have placed a ban on open grazing in their states before the meeting. We looked at what is happening in our respective states. Most of the states have passed laws on open grazing. Virtually all of us have passed that law. We felt that this open grazing must stop. It is causing a lot of problems particularly between the herders and the farmers.
Whether we like it or not, times have changed…
Source: Linda Ikeji