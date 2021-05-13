Woman nabbed after allegedly stealing a child

A suspected kidnapper ran out of luck on Wednesday May 12, as she was caught after allegedly stealing a child in Dangamvura, a suburb in Mutare community of Zimbabwe.
“Instant justice” was meted out to the lady by members of the public who caught her in the act.
Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident and also warned against the practice of meting out instant justice by assaulting suspected social misfits.
The woman has so far been identified only as Melody. Her motive for carrying out the act is yet to be uncovered.
A statement from Zimbabwe Republic Police read;
“Police in Mutare are investigating a case of kidnapping, where a woman approximately 30 years old, snatched a minor (2) today in Dangamvura.
“The suspect, who was clad in apostolic white garments, was noticed by an alert neighbour whilst walking away with the baby before she was attacked by members of the public. Meanwhile, the ZRP warns members of the public against meting…
Source: Linda Ikeji