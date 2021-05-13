Woman nabbed after allegedly stealing a child

A suspected kidnapper ran out of luck on Wednesday May 12, as she was caught after allegedly stealing a child in Dangamvura, a suburb in Mutare community of Zimbabwe.

“Instant justice” was meted out to the lady by members of the public who caught her in the act.

Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident and also warned against the practice of meting out instant justice by assaulting suspected social misfits.

The woman has so far been identified only as Melody. Her motive for carrying out the act is yet to be uncovered.

A statement from Zimbabwe Republic Police read;