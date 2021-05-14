Applications Now Open for 3rd Edition of BAT’s Battle of minds

British American Tobacco (BAT) has launched the 2021 edition of its global life-changing, internship competition. Tagged ‘Battle of Minds’, the programme gives driven, resilient, and ambitious young people the opportunity to show how their innovative ideas can solve real-world problems and change the future of the business.

Working in teams representing different countries, participants compete in challenging rounds vying for a place in the global final. During these rounds, participants have the opportunity to present business cases to a panel of judges comprised of innovative BAT senior leaders. The winning team members receive a coveted internship opportunity, among other prizes, including seeing their ideas brought to life through the backing of BAT.

The competition is open to final year students in tertiary institutions, young graduates (2-3 years post-graduation) serving youth corps members, young startup founders (up to 4 years post-graduation) and young Nigerians in…