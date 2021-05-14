Covid-19 pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong warning that the second year of Covid-19 is set to be “far more deadly.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, (WHO) Director-General issued the warning on Friday, May 14.

He stated that “we’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first.”

The DG added that trickle-down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus as COVID-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives.

“Vaccine supply remains a key challenge, but this week I’ve been pleased to see leaders & manufacturers working to: share doses with COVAX, make new deals involving tech-transfer and sharing of know-how and call for lifting trade barriers as soon as possible.” Tedros said.

According to the Director-General, in a handful of rich countries, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated.

“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and…