Driver arrested for allegedly stealing his principal’s car (photo)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Ibeh George Udoka, for allegedly driving his principal’s Toyota car to Imo State for sale.
A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the state police command, states that on May 4th at about 1pm, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke came to Idimu Police Division and reported that her driver by name Ibeh George Udoka, whom she handed her Toyota Corola vehicle, with Registration No. ABC 801 FU, to deliver to her mechanic for repairs, on 3rd May, 2021, was no where to be found, and his phone number had been switched off.
”The Police operatives attached to Idimu Division of the Lagos State Police Command swung into action and relayed repeated radio messages to all police formations across the country for possible recovery of the car. Due to the command’s continuous tracking of the driver, the Lagos Police operatives alerted the policemen in Edo State, on 6th May, 2021 and the driver was intercepted with the car in…
Source: Linda Ikeji