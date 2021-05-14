Driver arrested for allegedly stealing his principal’s car (photo)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Ibeh George Udoka, for allegedly driving his principal’s Toyota car to Imo State for sale.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the state police command, states that on May 4th at about 1pm, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke came to Idimu Police Division and reported that her driver by name Ibeh George Udoka, whom she handed her Toyota Corola vehicle, with Registration No. ABC 801 FU, to deliver to her mechanic for repairs, on 3rd May, 2021, was no where to be found, and his phone number had been switched off.