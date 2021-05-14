Family of boy, 9, killed by lightning donate organs to save three kids

The grieving family of a 9-year-old boy killed by a lightning strike has donated his organs to save the lives of three other children.

The victim, Jordan Banks was taking part in a one-on-one session on a playing field in Blackpool, England on Tuesday, May 11, when he was struck dead by lightning.

The heartbroken dad of Jordan Banks said he hopes to continue his son’s legacy of ‘kindness’ while disclosing how Jordan’s organs may help save the lives of three children.

He wrote in a post: ‘He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, and when parents say they have the best kid ever, he [genuinely] was the best ever and if I ever could have asked for a perfect child that was my Jordan.

‘I couldn’t have been prouder of him always putting other people himself, such a selfless little person.

‘Even now his kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live, as he always told us he wanted to be able to help other people if…