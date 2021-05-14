Man allegedly runs his friend over with a car to avoid paying 30k debt

A young man has been accused of running his friend over with a car to avoid paying a debt of 30,000 Naira.

Essien Akpoiko James, the son of Late Rev. OJ Essien of 32, Gibbs street, Uyo, allegedly ran Ephraim Edet Okon George over with a Lexus car on May 12, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to eyewitnesses who took to social media to call out the suspect, the victim was immediately rushed to Life Care hospital and the suspect was said to have sped off to the nearest police patrol team and complained that he was attacked by kidnappers.

The police, according to report, was said to have followed him back to Gibbs street where he had knocked down his friend and fired several gun shots which scared the gathering crowd.

Akpaniko was also allegedly escorted by the armed men to the same hospital where Ephraim had been taken.

When the victim died, the said armed men allegedly rushed the suspect out of the hospital premises by shooting into the air to save him from…