Medical students lament as University of Uyo loses accreditation for Medicine and Surgery

Medical students of the Univeristy of Uyo have gone online to lament after the institution lost accreditation for medicine and surgery.

Students who say they have been in school for 8 years, for a course that should be completed in 6 years, took to social media to express their heartbreak after the National Universities Commission denied accreditation status to Uniuyo’s medicine and surgery programme.

A student who spoke to LIB on the condition of anonymity explained the implication of this for medical students.

The student said: “Students will be unable to write professional exams, hence cannot graduate.

“They’ll remain students. However, they will not be [able] to progress from level to level due to not writing professional exams. This is a stagnation for students pending when the accreditation is restored.”

Students say they have reached out to their lecturers but haven’t received any concrete information.

At the moment, Uniuyo medical students say they are…