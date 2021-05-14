Three students receive 27 and 3 year jail terms for killing Nigerian in Cyprus

A court in Cyprus has sentenced three people linked to the murder of a Nigerian student, Walshak Augustine Ngok to jail.

Court president Nüvit Gazi, Senior Judge ?erife Kâtip and Judge Umut ?nan of Lefkosa High Criminal Court, delivered judgement on the murder incident which occurred in Northern Cyprus in 2019 on Monday May 10, 2021.

The main suspect, Chrstopher Ezeh, a Nigerian was sentenced to 27 years, while Nana Nkansah, a Ghanaian and Wayne Moyo, a Zimbabwean who helped transport the body were sentenced to three years each.

11 males and 1 female were initially arrested after 25-year-old Walshak Ngok’s corpse was found in a forest area in Haspolat – Tashkent highway on Friday, April 19.

Christopher Ezeh later confessed to killing Augustine who was his roommate after a row, and taking his body to a forest area. It was gathered that on the day of the incident, the suspect and the victim who both took alcohol were in the company with some friends in a…