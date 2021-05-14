Train firm apologises to ‘non-binary’ passenger after he took offence at conductor’s ‘ladies and gentlemen’ announcement

A train company has apologised for not being inclusive after a conductor welcomed passengers on board by saying, “Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”.

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) issued an apology after passenger Laurence Coles complained that they neither identify as male nor female.

Coles took to Twitter to complain about the announcement, writing: “‘Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls…’ so as a non-binary person this announcement doesn’t actually apply to me so I won’t listen”.

Laurence’s friend Charlotte Monroe, 28, also contacted the company, saying: “I was sat with Laurence when this tweet was sent. Both of us are non-binary, and we were both alarmed and uncomfortable by the lack of inclusion.”

LNER responded saying: “I’m really sorry to see this, Laurence, our Train Managers should not be using language like this, and I thank you for bringing it to my attention.

“Please could you let me know which…