U.S. says fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks in a major step toward returning to pre-life.

CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky made the announcement at a White House briefing Thursday, May 13.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said, announcing the sweeping change. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Walensky said.

The announcement comes after Walensky faced criticism for the CDC being too slow to provide a pathway back to normalcy for fully vaccinated people, over 117 million of whom are in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the requirement to wear masks during travel on buses, trains, planes, and…