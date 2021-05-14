We may postpone 2021 JAMB exams

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has hinted at the possibility of the board postponing the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Prof Oloyede gave the hint during a virtual meeting with relevant stakeholders ahead of the examination today May 14. Prof Oloyede blamed the development on the difficulties being experienced by the candidates in their efforts to register. He said about 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest to participate in the 2021 UTME slated for June 5th and 19th are yet to register.
“We are here to commend you and also to apologise to you for putting you through some hardships, especially in your efforts to register. Most of these things are outside our purview. They have to do with government policies and we have little or no control over them.
While the mock examination will go on as scheduled we cannot say the same of the main examination. This is primarily because…
