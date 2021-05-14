We may postpone 2021 JAMB exams

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has hinted at the possibility of the board postponing the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prof Oloyede gave the hint during a virtual meeting with relevant stakeholders ahead of the examination today May 14. Prof Oloyede blamed the development on the difficulties being experienced by the candidates in their efforts to register. He said about 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest to participate in the 2021 UTME slated for June 5th and 19th are yet to register.