Native doctors in Ebonyi state have been warned against providing charms for criminals in the state.
Spokesperson of the police command in the state, Loveth Odah issued the warning on Friday May 14, days after the decomposed bodies of two young men were found in a shallow grave inside Uduku-Igbudu forest in Agubia, Ikwo LGA of the state.
The victims were said to have been abducted and buried alive inside the forest. Odah said;
“We went to the forest with experts and the bodies have been exhumed and handed over to their relatives for burial and police investigation is at the concluding stage.
“Yes, citizens have the right to belong to any religion but when it involves illegality, that will not be allowed.
“Avoid illegal businesses using religion, the police will arrest anyone doing that, even if the person is a native doctor.”
Source: Linda Ikeji