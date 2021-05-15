Avoid illegal businesses using religion

Native doctors in Ebonyi state have been warned against providing charms for criminals in the state.

Spokesperson of the police command in the state, Loveth Odah issued the warning on Friday May 14, days after the decomposed bodies of two young men were found in a shallow grave inside Uduku-Igbudu forest in Agubia, Ikwo LGA of the state.

The victims were said to have been abducted and buried alive inside the forest. Odah said;