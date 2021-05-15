BCIE Virtual Fair 2021... Meet Universities from the United Kingdom and Australia

Want to meet Universities from the UK and Australia in an all-virtual affair from the comfort of your home, school, office to learn more about studying abroad? Then join our Virtual Fair from the 17th Of May 2021 – 5th Of June 2021.
We will have Four University sessions each day speaking to us on different Subject areas, in an all-informative session.
What to expect:
• There are altogether 18 different events you can attend depending on the choice of subject area
• You will have the opportunity to ask questions on the day(s) you attend a session
• A one-on-one session will be arranged with a university of your choice after the event
• Free Application to any University you choose to apply to
UNIVERSITIES ATTENDING:
UK UNIVERSITIES
BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY
HERIOTT WATT UNIVERSITY
OIEG – (FOUNDATION/ PRE-MASTERS)
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH WALES
UNIVERSITY OF CHESTER
UNIVERSITY OF YORK
UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM
UNIVERSITY OF…
Source: Linda Ikeji