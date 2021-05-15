BCIE Virtual Fair 2021… Meet Universities from the United Kingdom and Australia

Want to meet Universities from the UK and Australia in an all-virtual affair from the comfort of your home, school, office to learn more about studying abroad? Then join our Virtual Fair from the 17th Of May 2021 – 5th Of June 2021. 

We will have Four University sessions each day speaking to us on different Subject areas, in an all-informative session.  

What to expect: 

 

• There are altogether 18 different events you can attend depending on the choice of subject area 

• You will have the opportunity to ask questions on the day(s) you attend a session 

• A one-on-one session will be arranged with a university of your choice after the event 

• Free Application to any University you choose to apply to
 

UNIVERSITIES ATTENDING: 

 

UK UNIVERSITIES 

BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY 

HERIOTT WATT UNIVERSITY 

OIEG – (FOUNDATION/ PRE-MASTERS) 

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH WALES  

UNIVERSITY OF CHESTER 

UNIVERSITY OF YORK

UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM 

