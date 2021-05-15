”I am not missing”- 22-year-old Cross River University student says (video)

22-year old Mass Communication student of the Cross River University of Technology, Priscilla Ojong, has dismissed claims that she is missing.

Friends and relatives launched a search for her online after she remained incommunicado for three weeks, stating that she allegedly travelled from Calabar to Lagos State on the invitation of a male friend. Read the initial report here.

In a video she uploaded on her Instagram today, Ojong said she was in Calabar and not Lagos as speculated. According to her, she has remained incommunicado because her phone is bad.